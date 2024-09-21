Eight security guards were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN / LAKKI MARWAT: The military’s media wing and police have reported that eight security personnel have died in separate attacks in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) acknowledged in a statement that a gang of terrorists attacked a security force checkpoint in the Ladha district of South Waziristan.

Five accused militants were slain in the ensuing gunfight with the security personnel.

Nevertheless, the ISPR statement said that “six brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat during [an] intense exchange of fire.”

At least seven terrorists made an attempt to cross into Pakistan earlier on Thursday in the North Waziristan district’s Spinwam area, according to the statement.

Six troops celebrate becoming martyrs during a checkpoint attack; an intelligence officer in Bannu is shot and killed.

After identifying the intrusion, the border forces “surrounded” the infiltrators. Security personnel shot and killed all seven of the militants.

Extensive quantities of firearms, ammunition, and explosives were also retrieved from the purported terrorists’ possession.

Intelligence agents opened fire on

Local police reported that on Friday there was an incident in the Bannu district of Shahdev Khas that resulted in the martyrdom of an intelligence worker and the injuries of his brother.

Assailants on motorbikes opened fire on Sultan Niaz, a sub-inspector in the Intelligence Bureau, and his brother Shahab, as they were sitting close to a market.

While a sizable police presence arrived and began a search operation, the injured and dead were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Cross-border shooting

Sources told Dawn that earlier on Thursday night, cross-border gunfire purportedly by Afghan forces resulted in the martyrdom of a security personnel and the injuries of two more.

The incident happened in Waziristan near the Ghulam Khan border.

The strike was met with retaliation by the Pakistani army, according to sources.

The security officials who were wounded and killed were taken to a hospital located in Miramshah.

Later, sources stated, the border was blocked to vehicles.

Attacks against security personnel, law enforcement organizations, and security checkpoints have increased dramatically in recent times, especially in Balochistan and KP.

After the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan violated a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and threatened to target security personnel, attacks intensified.