Egypt backs Saudi Arabia on Yemen crisis

CAIRO: Egypt said on Monday it is aligned with Saudi Arabia on the conflicts in Yemen and Sudan, as well as the question of breakaway region Somaliland.

During talks in Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed their countries’ “identical” positions on “reaching peaceful solutions to the region’s crises”, an Egyptian presidency statement said.

They said solutions must “preserve the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” singling out Sudan, Yemen, Somalia and the Gaza Strip.

A recent internal conflict in Yemen involves the internationally recognised government and the separatist Southern Transitional Coun­­cil (STC).

Sisi welcomes Riyadh’s proposal to host ‘inclusive conference’ for southern groups

President Sisi on Monday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s proposal to host an “inclusive conference” for southern Yemeni groups, while Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for de-escalation and a Yemeni-led political settlement.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the Saudi crown prince in a phone call that his country was ready to help dialogue between Yemen’s factions.

Erdogan told Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during the phone call that Turkiye “is ready to contribute to efforts aimed at bringing parties together”, according to his office.

The STC has welcomed a call for dialogue by Saudi Arabia to end the recent military escalation. The STC said in a statement on Saturday that the Saudi initiative was a “genuine opportunity for serious dialogue” that could safeguard “the aspirations of the southern people”.

Tarek Saleh, a member of the Yem­en Presidential Council, met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khaled bin Salman and exchanged viewpoints on Yemen.

They discussed means to bolster joint efforts to support the stability of the country and the region’s security.

Yemen’s government on Sunday accused the separatists of cutting off the city of Aden and warned it would “take all necessary measures” after recapturing territory from them in the east on Saturday.