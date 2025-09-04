Ad image
NewsRegion

Earthquake Rescue Teams Battling To Reach Survivors In Afghanistan

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
5 Min Read
Earthquake rescue teams battling to reach survivors in Afghanistan
Afghan men search through the debris of a collapsed house in Lulam village, Nurgal district, Kunar province, following Sunday's devastating magnitude 6 earthquake that killed hundreds of people across Afghanistan.

Rescue teams are frantically working to reach survivors following the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that killed more than 1,400 people.

Countless victims are still trapped in isolated areas largely inaccessible to aid workers, authorities warned on Wednesday.

The magnitude 6.0 shallow quake struck the mountainous region along the Pakistan border late on Sunday, collapsing mud-brick homes on sleeping families. Frightened by continuous aftershocks, residents have gathered in open areas or are desperately searching through rubble for missing loved ones.

Taliban authorities report the death toll has climbed to at least 1,469, with more than 3,700 people injured, marking one of Afghanistan’s deadliest earthquakes in recent decades.

United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi stated on X that “more than 500,000 people” in eastern Afghanistan have been affected by the catastrophe.

Kunar province recorded the highest number of casualties, while adjacent Nangarhar and Laghman provinces reported hundreds wounded and several deaths.

Relief efforts are severely hampered as aftershocks cause rockfalls, blocking access to remote villages and forcing families to remain outdoors, fearing further structural collapses.

“Everyone is afraid and there are many aftershocks,” Awrangzeeb Noori, 35, told the AFP news agency from the village of Darai Nur in Nangarhar province. “We spend all day and night in the field without shelter.”

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced an intensified emergency response to address the “immense” needs, seeking $4m to deliver essential health interventions and expand mobile services and supplies.

“Every hour counts,” WHO emergency team lead in Afghanistan, Jamshed Tanoli, said in a statement. “Hospitals are struggling, families are grieving and survivors have lost everything.”

Taliban government deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said that previously unreachable areas had finally been accessed. “We cannot determine the date for finishing the operation in all areas as the area is very mountainous and it is very difficult to reach every area.”

The Taliban government’s defence ministry has organised 155 helicopter flights over two days, evacuating approximately 2,000 injured people and their relatives to regional hospitals.

Fitrat reported that a coordination camp has been established in Khas Kunar district, with two additional sites near the epicentre “to oversee the transfer of the injured, the burial of the dead, and the rescue of survivors”.

Afghanistan regularly experiences earthquakes, with the country still recovering from previous disasters. Western Herat province was ravaged in October 2023 by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that killed more than 1,500 people and damaged or destroyed at least 63,000 homes.

Afghanistan earthquake rescue teams battle to reach remote survivors
A survivor of the deadly magnitude 6 earthquake receives treatment at a mobile clinic established within a school in Nurgal district, Kunar province.
Afghanistan earthquake rescue teams battle to reach remote survivors
Afghans navigate a hillside path in Kunar province’s Nurgal district, where homes lie in ruins. Hope is diminishing rapidly for finding survivors beneath the rubble as emergency services battle to access remote villages devastated by the disaster. 
Afghanistan earthquake rescue teams battle to reach remote survivors
Afghan women and children seek shelter on open ground after fleeing their homes in Kunar province.
Afghanistan earthquake rescue teams battle to reach remote survivors
A boy stands in front of a house in Lulam village, Nurgal district. 
Afghanistan earthquake rescue teams battle to reach remote survivors
Afghans gather in prayer during a solemn funeral ceremony for victims at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district.
Afghanistan earthquake rescue teams battle to reach remote survivors
A man sits amid the remains of a damaged house in the Darai Nur district of Nangarhar province. 
Afghanistan earthquake rescue teams battle to reach remote survivors
An Afghan woman, her leg injured, sits alongside children outside a home in Darai Nur district of Nangarhar. 
Afghanistan earthquake rescue teams battle to reach remote survivors
Aid agencies on Wednesday urged the international community to increase funding. 
Afghanistan earthquake rescue teams battle to reach remote survivors
A view of damaged houses in Mazar Dara, Kunar province. 

You Might Also Like

Wapda Seeks To Double Revenue Requirement

Federal Jury Orders Google To Pay $425m For Tracking Users After Privacy Settings Turned Off

French Women’s Boxing Team Barred From World Champs Over Late Gender Test

PM Shehbaz, Chinese Premier Reaffirm Working On CPEC 2.0 In ‘Most Productive’ Meeting

Trump Says He Plans To Hold Talks On Ukraine In Coming Days

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Dual flood threat to Muzaffargarh and Multan Dual Flood Threat To Muzaffargarh And Multan
Next Article National Symposium on Nanotechnology and Applications of AI in Physics Held at UPR National Symposium On Nanotechnology And Applications Of AI In Physics Held At UPR
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Wapda seeks to double revenue requirement
Wapda Seeks To Double Revenue Requirement
Achivements News
Federal jury orders Google to pay $425m for tracking users after privacy settings turned off
Federal Jury Orders Google To Pay $425m For Tracking Users After Privacy Settings Turned Off
News Science & Tech
French women’s boxing team barred from world champs over late gender test
French Women’s Boxing Team Barred From World Champs Over Late Gender Test
News Sports
PM Shehbaz, Chinese premier reaffirm working on CPEC 2.0 in ‘most productive’ meeting
PM Shehbaz, Chinese Premier Reaffirm Working On CPEC 2.0 In ‘Most Productive’ Meeting
Business News