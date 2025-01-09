E-governance, according to the PM, is essential to economic integration.

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Wednesday that Pakistan had achieved favorable macroeconomic indicators and that it was the responsibility of government officials, investors, exporters, and all stakeholders to work together to further strengthen it. Sharif emphasized the necessity of integrating the entire economy through an e-governance system.

During a brief visit to the port city, the PM introduced a clinical practice manual at Aga Khan University (AKU), inaugurated the Faceless Customs Assessment System at the South Asia Terminals at the Karachi port, and took part in the gong ceremony at the city’s bourse.

Speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the remarkable success of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), he stated that macro-level stability should now be transformed into sustainable economic growth as a consequence of the government’s combined efforts.

The prime minister praised the PSX for creating tailwinds and emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum gained to achieve economic growth by making wise use of the nation’s natural resources and the knowledge and abilities of seasoned business and trade executives.

In order to actualize export-led growth, he stated that the government would welcome concrete suggestions and ideas from the business community.

He said that the interest rate, which had already dropped from 22 percent to 13 percent, may still be lowered, but that any such action would need to be done carefully and sensibly.

The government sought to use these natural resources to support manufacturing and job creation, PM Shehbaz said, highlighting the potential prospects in the mining, agriculture, and mineral sectors.

He stated that the government was dedicated to guaranteeing total openness in the privatization of PIA and other organizations, referring to structural reforms in public sector firms.

Speaking at the event, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stated that the government was aggressively working to reduce inflation, encourage growth driven by exports, and implement reforms in a number of crucial areas, including taxation, energy, public sector organizations, pensions, and the civil service.

Additionally, he discussed rightsizing programs that are intended to enhance service delivery and reduce federal and provincial government spending, stating that reforms are being carried out gradually.

In order to gather suggestions and incorporate them into the budget-making process, the finance minister also promised stakeholders that pre-budget consultations would start the following month.

Unfaced customs system

Later in the day, the premier congratulated all parties engaged in the Faceless Customs Assessment System’s debut and announced that it would now take 10 to 20 minutes for any consignment’s products to be declared.

“During the experimental phase of this project, the Bill of Entry (BOE) time was reduced from 42 hours to 19 hours in just three weeks,” he said, adding that the goal was to reach an average of 12 hours.

In addition, PM Shehbaz stated that Customs officials and employees who made extra recoveries would receive a 10% cash reward of the entire recovery, and that a formula for this program would soon be developed.

Additionally, he recommended that the Faceless Customs Assessment project be evaluated by a third party using IT specialists, as proposed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, who were also present.

Regarding lowering electricity costs, PM Shehbaz stated that exports and agriculture cannot grow until these rates drop to Rs15 to Rs20 per unit. He also promised to consult with the provinces on the matter.

dedication to providing high-quality medical treatment

In a separate statement, PM Shehbaz addressed the inauguration of the AKU Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines and stated that the government was dedicated to providing the best possible healthcare services for Pakistanis.

An exclusive Healthcare Leadership Roundtable, organized in association with AKU, took place concurrently with the launch. The prime minister led the gathering, which brought together 30 of the nation’s top healthcare executives, decision-makers, and interested parties for a high-level discussion.

During the launch, the Prime Minister praised the Aga Khan family’s tradition of supporting projects aimed at improving Pakistan’s social and economic standing.

He lamented the numerous obstacles and difficulties facing the nation’s healthcare system, including the twin burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, a lack of qualified personnel, and restricted access to high-quality care in rural areas.

He cited his record as Punjab’s chief minister, noting that every district had state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment like MRI machines and that prestigious tertiary care institutions like Sheikh Zayed were built during his time in office.

“We are given hope by institutions of international renown and standards, such as AKU and the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, which bridge the gap between the numerous problems we face and the solutions we require, enabling our healthcare system to develop and meet the needs of every citizen,” he said.

The manual’s chief editor and dean of AKU’s Medical College, Dr. Adil Haider, clarified that it was more than just a handbook. “This initiative is a huge step toward ensuring every patient receives high-quality care, as nearly 140 guidelines address 80 percent of conditions seen in healthcare institutions across the country,” he said.