During his eagerly anticipated visit to the UAE, Saudi Arabia’s MBS talks about “new crises.”

DUBAI: During his first trip to the UAE in three years, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler spoke with the president about “new crises” in the Middle East, according to Emirati media.

Hours after a Gulf Cooperation Council conference in Kuwait, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of the United Arab Emirates, met Sunday in Al Ain, a former oasis on the Omani border.

The trip, which Saudi state media have referred to as a “private visit,” came after Syrian rebels launched a surprise onslaught to conquer Aleppo, the nation’s second-largest city.

According to the UAE’s official WAM news agency, the two royals “reviewed the latest regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the Middle East.”

In order to preserve regional peace and keep the area from degenerating into new crises that could endanger its security, they emphasized the necessity of coordinated measures.

It was Prince Mohammed’s first visit to the neighboring country since a state visit in 2021, according to Emirati media.

In Saudi Arabia, Macron

The French government is in danger of being overthrown by a political crisis, and President Emmanuel Macron landed in Saudi Arabia on Monday for a state visit.

Later on Monday, Macron met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the oil-rich Gulf country, after landing in Riyadh.

As the French leader stepped off his plane, he was met by a ceremonial cannon fire and an honor guard of soldiers brandishing swords.

When he arrived, he said nothing about the political climate in France.

Macron’s three-day visit also comes as anti-government rebels in Syria have taken control of Aleppo, the country’s second-largest city, sparking a resurgence of violence.