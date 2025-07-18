Dumper truck kills motorcyclist in Karachi’s Saudabad: police

A 59-year-old milk supplier was killed when a dumper (loaded truck) ran over his motorcycle in Karachi’s Saudabad on Friday morning, police said.

Saudabad Police Station House Officer (SHO) Ateeq Rehman told Dawn.com, “The victim, Basit Saeed, had left his home to supply milk on a motorbike when a dumper hit him. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.”

The incident angered area residents who damaged the heavy vehicle and beat the errant driver, he said.

“However, the police arrived on the spot, preventing the situation from deteriorating. The driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal formalities.”

Karachi has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers, which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.

Earlier this month, at least four people lost their lives and another six were injured after their speeding car crashed into a wall next to a nullah on Hawkesbay Road in the city’s Mauripur area.

In June, a speeding dumper truck overturned on a 4×4 vehicle on Rashid Minhas Road, killing a woman and an accompanying five-year-old girl. Another minor girl was injured in that accident.