Ad image
BusinessNews

Due to a computation error, India’s record gold imports in November

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
NEW DELHI: According to persons with knowledge of the situation, Bloom­berg News claimed on Wednesday that a calculation error was the cause of a spike in gold imports that caused India’s trade deficit to reach a record in November and drove the rupee to an all-time low.

According to the article, the error resulted from officials double-counting gold shipments in warehouses after a change in technique in July.

According to the Bloomberg story, which cited sources, gold imports may have been overestimated by as much as 50 tons, or nearly 30% of all imports of the precious metal that month.

It further stated that if a mistake is found, the trade numbers will probably be updated, which may result in a revision of the foreign currency rate.

A Reuters request for comment was not immediately answered by the Indian government.

According to a Reuters survey, the nation’s merchandise trade imbalance increased to a record $37.84 billion in November, according to statistics issued by the commerce ministry. This amount was far greater than the $23.9 billion predicted by analysts.

According to data, inbound gold shipments more than doubled from $7.13 billion in October to a record high of $14.8 billion last month.

You Might Also Like

In five months, dollar outflow increases by 112 percent.

To draw in investors, the Board of Investment announces SEZ revisions.

In a single year, 28,000 Pakistanis applied for “protection” in the EU: report

In the UAE, FIA and Interpol detain six declared criminals.

By the end of the month, the Jinnah Avenue underpass will be accessible to traffic: CDA

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article To draw in investors, the Board of Investment announces SEZ revisions.
Next Article In five months, dollar outflow increases by 112 percent.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

In five months, dollar outflow increases by 112 percent.
Business News
To draw in investors, the Board of Investment announces SEZ revisions.
Business News
In a single year, 28,000 Pakistanis applied for “protection” in the EU: report
National News
In the UAE, FIA and Interpol detain six declared criminals.
National News