Ad image
NewsSports

Duckworth-Lewis co-creator of Cricket passes away at age 84

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
LONDON: At the age of 84, Frank Duckworth, a member of the team that invented the Duckworth-Lewis system for determining target scores in limited-overs cricket that was affected by inclement weather, passed away.

Duckworth created the method that was formally accepted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 1999, along with fellow statistician Tony Lewis.

“Frank will be remembered largely for his contributions to the Society as editor of RSS News, and to cricket as the co-inventor of the Duckworth-Lewis method,” the London-based Royal Statistical Society (RSS) said in a statement.

‘A fair result in inclement weather’ was the title of a brief presentation that Duckworth introduced at an RSS meeting in 1992.

The absurd conclusion of the 1992 World Cup semi-final between South Africa and England in Australia, during which a brief downpour caused havoc with calculations and left South Africa aiming for an impossibly high 22 runs off a ball, served as the direct inspiration for the article.

Lewis and Duckworth got in touch after Duckworth’s talk, and the two collaborated on a formula that England utilized for the first time against Zimbabwe in a one-day series in 1999.

After being somewhat altered by Australian statistician Steven Stern, the method was dubbed the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after Duckworth and Lewis retired.

You Might Also Like

Israeli strike claims ten relatives of the leader of Hamas.

As two outspoken critics of the government remain in jail, India’s legislators take their oath.

Cabinet approves new “vision” for counter terrorism

Dar, the Deputy PM, for “normalizing” relations with India

Out of the ten picnickers kidnapped in Quetta, three go home.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Israeli strike claims ten relatives of the leader of Hamas.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Israeli strike claims ten relatives of the leader of Hamas.
News World View
As two outspoken critics of the government remain in jail, India’s legislators take their oath.
News Region
Cabinet approves new “vision” for counter terrorism
Business News
Dar, the Deputy PM, for “normalizing” relations with India
National News