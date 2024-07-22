Dramatist Khalil ur Rehman claims that armed guys in Lahore kidnapped and plundered them

Dramatist Khalilur Rehman Qamar was briefly kidnapped by armed men in Lahore earlier this week, and it revealed on Sunday that he had been subjected to torture and looting.

In response to his complaint, the Sundar Police Station in Lahore received a first information report (FIR) about the incident, a copy of which is accessible on Dawn.com. The FIR invokes sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine person) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to Rehman, who is cited in the FIR, he received a call from an unknown number on Monday, July 15, just after midnight.

According to the FIR, the caller identified herself as Amna Urooj and said she was a fan of the writer who wanted to collaborate with him on a TV play.

The FIR claims that after receiving an invitation to a meeting, the writer arrived at the designated spot at around 4:40 a.m., when the woman escorted him into her home. He then reports that as he sat down, there was a knock on the door, and about seven armed individuals entered the room and conducted a body search on him.

Rehman claimed that the men had taken his national identity card, an iPhone 11, an ATM card from Bank Al-Habib, and Rs. 60,000.

More than Rs 200,000 were also taken out of the complainant’s other Allied Bank account, according to the FIR.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom payment of Rs. 10,000,000 from Rehman, but he told them he didn’t have that type of money. The FIR claims that the kidnappers told Rehman they had been given orders to kill him.

Rehman was allegedly then given over to five more individuals, who brought him to an unidentified place and requested more money from the writer. In response, the writer called a buddy and asked him to bring Rs. 1,000,000, according to the FIR.

Rehman’s buddy, however, excused himself, and the kidnappers attacked him before abandoning him in a desolate area and running away.

In the police report, the dramatist asked for action against his kidnappers and stated that he would be able to identify them.

Rehman, a contentious character, is the author of numerous well-known dramas, including Pyarey Afzal and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

He is renowned for his comments on gender-related subjects.