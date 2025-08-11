Dr. Sarah Naeem opens cultural show at ‘Spirit of Pakistan’ Festival

London : Dr. Sarah Naeem, spouse of Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. M. Faisal, inaugurated the Culture Show, one of the main attractions of the ongoing Spirit of Pakistan festival.

The event, described as a vibrant celebration of Pakistani heritage, serves as a platform to highlight the rich cultural traditions of Pakistan and the significant contributions of women in promoting the country’s image abroad.

In her remarks, Dr. Naeem praised the achievements of Pakistani women worldwide, stating: “Pakistani women have made their mark across the globe through their immense talent and dedication.”

The Culture Show offers a diverse programme, including Her Zameen Her Asman: Celebrating Pakistani Women Leaders, Pakistan Bazaar, Grand Bazaar, Pakistan Truck Art, Calligraphy Workshops, Travel Pakistan: Beyond the Headlines, Geet Kahani, and a Pakistan Cultural Fashion Show.

Organisers said the event not only showcases the artistic and cultural richness of Pakistan but also underlines the vital role of women in shaping communities and preserving heritage.