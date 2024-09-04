Domestic humiliation: Bangladesh thrashes Pakistan, losing the Rawalpindi Test by six wickets.

Bangladesh completed a 2-0 series sweep in Rawalpindi on Tuesday by defeating Pakistan by six wickets in the second test.

With almost a session remaining in the game, Mominul Haq (34), Zakir Hasan (40), and Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) all made valuable cameos as Bangladesh attempted to reach the 185-run victory target.

On the fifth and final day, 25 minutes before tea, the visitors, needing to win by chasing 185, clawed their way to the objective at a cost of four wickets to seal a 2-0 series sweep.

Bangladesh started their innings at 42-0 in an attempt to reach their aim of 185 runs at the beginning of play on the fifth and final day of the match. After 16 runs were gained, Mir Hamza bowled Hasan with a moving delivery, giving Pakistan their first breakthrough.

Following a misplayed drive by Shadman Islam, who chipped in to Shan at mid-off, fellow fast bowler Khurram Shahzad joined in the fun.



But because of the low scoring target and absence of other breakthroughs, Bangladesh tightened their hold on the game and the series, scoring 100 runs in the 29th over.



Before lunch, Mominul Haque, 20, and Najmul Hossain Shanto, 33, dug in to thwart any more advances, with the captain bringing up their fifty-ball partnership off the final ball.



After lunch, Shanto slipped and Mominul lost his wicket, but Bangladesh was skilfully led home by experienced players Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 22 not out.

After finishing 21 not out, Shakib blasted spinner Abrar Ahmed for four through the covers to secure the victory.

After a surprising victory in Rawalpindi last month—their first in 14 Test matches against Pakistan—Bangladesh now leads the two-match series 1-0.

Only two of their away series have they won: the 2009 series against the West Indies and the 2021 series against Zimbabwe.

On Monday, the fourth day of the match, Pakistan was dismissed for 172 in their second innings by Hasan Mahmud (5-43), Nahid (4-44), both career-best figures. Meanwhile, the visiting openers, Hasan and Islam, raced to 42 without loss, with Zakir hitting two sixes and two boundaries, before rain clouds gathered and poor light caused play to be suspended one over after the tea break.

The first day of play in the rain-affected Test washed out on Friday, and Bangladesh staged an incredible comeback on Sunday.

After Pakistan’s first innings 274 was reached by the visitors, they were 26-6. However, Liton Das (138) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) combined for a seventh-wicket partnership of 165, which allowed Bangladesh to score 262.

Prior to Bangladesh’s breakthrough with a session of three wickets for eighteen runs on Monday, Pakistan had reduced their overnight score of 9-2 to 47-2 in ten overs.

When the opener failed to hold down a drive from fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, Saim Ayub fell for 20 thanks to a stunning catch by Najmul Hossain at mid-off.

After that, Nahid had Pakistani captain Masood caught behind by Liton after a wayward hit, and in his next over, he claimed the valuable wicket of Azam, who was caught at slip after a sharp ball.

After dismissing Shakeel, Nahid secured his third wicket and proceeded to lunch with figures of 3-22 from five overs.