Disorder and law as monkeys attack Police station in Thailand

BANGKOK: After a town was overrun by a dangerous gang of 200 fugitive monkeys, Thai police locked themselves in their own station over the weekend.

Authorities have constructed specific enclosures to keep groups of the unruly residents in check because the human residents of Lopburi have long suffered from an aggressive and increasing monkey population.

However, on Saturday, about 200 primates escaped and went on a rampage through the town, with one group even descending on a police station.

On Monday, police captain Somchai Seedee stated, “We’ve had to make sure doors and windows are closed to prevent them from entering the building for food.”

He was worried that police records and other material would be destroyed by the raiders. In order to repel the visitors, the Lopburi police posted on Facebook that they had brought in traffic officers and officials on watch duty.

According to images from media networks, about a dozen of the intruders were still sitting triumphantly on the police station’s roof on Monday.

In the streets, unlucky police officers and local officials were trying to apprehend outlaws by using food to lure them away from residential areas.

Thailand has long incorporated Hindu customs and mythology from its pre-Buddhist past, despite being a predominantly Buddhist country.