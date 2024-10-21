Despite Sarfaraz and Pant’s valiant efforts, New Zealand is pursuing a small objective.

BENGALURU: On a rain-soaked day four of the first Test in Bengaluru on Saturday, New Zealand struck back following vicious blows by Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant of India. The visitors now need 107 to win.

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, fast bowlers Matt Henry and William O’Rourke each claimed three wickets to help bowl out India for 462 in the last session.

Devon Conway and New Zealand captain Tom Latham came out to bat, but they only faced four balls and made 0 runs before the players were forced to leave due to poor light, a torrential downpour, and the decision to call stumps.

“This is not an easy wicket, in my opinion. Undoubtedly, a top-tier club is opposing us, stated O’Rourke.

“I think we need to be confident when we go out there tomorrow, and hopefully the rain holds off so we can get a shot at the total for the benefit of the crowd.”

On the last day, Sunday, New Zealand will try to complete their first triumph in India since 1988. In their two Test matches in India, the Black Caps have only triumphed once, in 1969.

At Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2004, India successfully defended 107 against Australia, the lowest target they had ever faced in a Test match.

Play was also halted by rain near the conclusion of the first session, costing the action-packed day around two hours.

Before the second new ball did the trick for the Black Caps, Sarfaraz, who scored 150, and left-handed Pant, who scored 99, put up 177 runs for the fourth wicket to overcome India’s significant 356 disadvantage.

After hitting his maiden century in four Test matches, Sarfaraz was caught at cover by Tim Southee, and he fell short of 150.

It has always been my goal to play for India and record a century there since I began playing cricket. The 26-year-old Sarfaraz said to reporters, “I’m thrilled.

“I believe the game has not slipped out of our hands, but it is not an easy wicket.” They will meet the same end if we can quickly remove two or three wickets.

At the stroke of tea, O’Rourke dismissed KL Rahul for 12 after denying Pant his century with a delivery from around the wicket that took the edge of the bat and shook the stumps.

Pant rested on Friday due to a knee issue before entering the game.

It was the same knee he injured in a catastrophic vehicle accident in December 2022, which kept him sidelined for over a year.

Henry completed the innings with two wickets in one over as the wickets continued to fall.

India lost seven wickets for 54 runs after New Zealand got the second new ball in the 81st over, having resumed on 231-3.

Rookie O’Rourke finished with 7-114 from India’s two innings after taking a wicket in three straight maiden overs.

Before noon, Sarfaraz reached his ton, earning himself an embrace from Pant and a standing ovation from supporters and teammates after punching a boundary off the back foot through cover off Southee.

India’s first-inning score of 46 was their lowest at home and their third-lowest Test total ever.

The tourists subsequently took the lead thanks to 134 from Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand, who led them to 402 all out.

Rain on the opening day caused the play to be canceled.