Despite India’s withdrawal, the PBCC head insists the T20 Blind World Cup will continue.

Despite claims from Indian media that the Indian squad was dropped from the event, the head of Pakistan’s blind cricket association stated on Tuesday that the T20 Blind World Cup would still be held in the nation.

In May, India had already stated that they would be attending the Blind World Cup. The blind cricket team from India was given permission by the Ministry of Sports earlier this month to travel to Pakistan for the competition, which will take place in Multan and Lahore from November 23 to December 3.

The cricket team, however, left the competition after India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) “denied permission” to visit Pakistan, according to an earlier India Today story.

Shailendra Yadav, the general secretary of the Indian Blind Cricket Association, informed the source that the MEA ordered the team to withdraw and denied them permission to travel to Pakistan.

According to the outlet, Yadav also disclosed that they have not received the official letter of denial from the government and have been informed orally that they are not authorized to enter Pakistan.

Since cricket is a game for everyone, it’s a little depressing for the sport as a whole. Fans pay close attention to the India-Pakistan match, and both teams are excellent. The publication cited Yadav as adding, “Now Pakistan will get a free walkover and it’s also tragic for the players who’ve been working hard for a long time.”

Sultan Shah, the president of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, responded to the news by telling Dawn.com on Tuesday that the competition would continue without the Indian squad.

Shah said that the Blind Cricket Council of India had not yet sent written notice of the withdrawal.

Shah also brought up the fact that the Indian government did not grant the Pakistani squad visas for the 2022 T20 Blind World Cup.

Following the Board of Cricket Control in India’s announcement earlier this month that it would not be sending a team to Pakistan for the tournament, which is set to take place from February 19 to March 9, there is also uncertainty surrounding the Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year.