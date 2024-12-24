Despite discussions, the Punjabi government is employing fascist tactics: Bhachar of the PTI

LAHORE: The PTI’s parliamentary party in the Punjab Assembly claims that the PML-N government’s discussions with the opposition party’s leadership while simultaneously enacting “fascism” against its MPAs, leaders, and employees, including women, is nothing more than “hypocrisy.”

At a news conference held here on Monday, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, accompanied by party MPAs, stated, “The parliamentary party leadership demands the Punjab government should immediately stop its fascism and make the PTI-government talks meaningful.”

According to him, the police also filed complaints against the close relatives of individuals who were “martyred at D-Chowk” and threatened them with severe penalties.

On behalf of the PTI parliamentary party, Mr. Bhachar also called for the recovery of the party’s missing workers who were purportedly taken from Islamabad on November 26.

He said that 139 “missing” party employees were on a list that PTI chairman Gohar Khan had submitted.

The opposition leader bemoaned the Punjab police’s continued raids on the residences of party MPAs, leaders, and employees. He said that police had raided MPA Qazi Ahmad Akbar’s home four times after false FIRs were filed against him.

Mr. Bhachar reiterated that the ruling party has been instructed by the ruling class to engage in dialogue with his party, but that the PML-N’s “puppet government” lacked the legitimacy to do so.

He said that the Punjab chief secretary and police inspector general, who were appointed by the interim administration, were still serving in the “Form-47 government” because the PML-N government was so helpless.

The PTI will continue to protest and demand that the false FIRs against the party leaders be withdrawn, that missing persons be found, and that “political prisoners,” including party founder Imran Khan, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and others, be released, he said, despite discussions with the government.

He mentioned that everything in the nation had become unsafe, but the court rulings had kept the result in the Al-Qadir Trust case from being announced until January 6.

He claimed that the PTI members were seated in the “phony” Punjab Assembly in order to prevent the system from collapsing.

“The current discussion is important because its conclusion will determine whether Pakistan stays on course or veers off course,” he stated.