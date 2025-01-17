Despite disagreements, the US is certain that a truce in Gaza will be implemented.

Jerusalem: Even as Israel launched fresh airstrikes ahead of a cabinet vote on the agreement, the United States said Thursday it was “confident” that a precarious ceasefire and prisoner release agreement in Gaza would go into effect on schedule.

The United States and Qatar, who served as mediators, declared the truce on Wednesday, saying it will start on Sunday. The parameters of a permanent end to the war would be finalized after an initial prisoner exchange.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, charged Hamas on Thursday with “reneg[ing] on parts of the agreement… in an effort to extort last-minute concessions.”

Sami Abu Zuhri, a member of the Hamas political bureau, countered that Israel’s charges had “no basis.”

Later, an Israeli official informed AFP that the cabinet would convene on Friday to finalize the agreement.

Disagreements within the ruling coalition could potentially postpone the government’s ratification of the pact, according to Israeli media.

Netanyahu’s cabinet includes two far-right party leaders who have openly criticized the deal.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir referred to it as “disastrous,” while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described it as a “dangerous deal.”

Participating in months of mediation efforts, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his belief that the ceasefire will go according to plan.

“As we stated, I am sure and fully anticipate that implementation will start on Sunday,” he stated.

The truce must “start without delay,” according to a statement from Egypt’s foreign ministry, a fellow mediator.

After months of unsuccessful negotiations to end the worst war in Gaza’s history, mediators Qatar, Egypt, and the United States stepped up their efforts and reached a ceasefire deal.

If agreed upon, it would put a stop to fighting the day before Donald Trump, the US president-elect, takes office.

Israeli troops will leave Gaza’s crowded neighborhoods in the first phase, allowing displaced Palestinians to go back “to their residences.”

A “permanent end to the war” might result from the agreement’s second phase.

Persistent attacks

Following the announcement of the agreement, Israel attacked several parts of Gaza, according to the civil defense organization, killing at least 80 people and injuring hundreds more.

Since late Wednesday, the Israeli military claimed to have struck over 50 targets throughout Gaza. However, Hamas cautioned such strikes might transform Israelis’ “freedom… into a tragedy” and endanger the lives of those who were supposed to be released under the agreement.

The truce agreement was met with both joy and sorrow in Israel and Gaza.

North Gaza resident Saeed Alloush claimed that he and his family were “waiting for the truce and were happy” until numerous family members were killed in overnight attacks.