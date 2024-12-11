Despite a monthly decline, auto sales are still robust this year.

KARACHI: Car sales during 5MFY24 clocked in at 38,534 units, up 50% from 25,746 units a year earlier, despite a month-over-month decline in November.

Following a minor decline in November to 2,191 units from 2,551 in October, sales of jeeps, vans, and pickups increased by 55% to 12,259 units from July to November compared to 7,891 units the previous year.

The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) issued figures showing that car sales fell 25.08 percent to 7,909 units from 10,557 in October and 4,875 in November 2023.

Compared to 2,551 in October and 1,600 units in November 2023, the total sales of jeeps, LCVs, and vans in November were 2,191.

With the manufacturing and sales of Dewan’s Horni Ve at 70 and 63 units, respectively, PAMA has introduced a new category of electric cars (EVs).

From July to November, demand increases by 50% to 38,500 units.

An increase in auto sales year over year is encouraging and will encourage the sector to gradually get back on track, according to Mashood Ali Khan, a vendor and expert in auto parts.

In comparison to the same period last fiscal year, sales of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd. (PSMCL) increased 41 percent to 25,812 units during 5MFY25, followed by Indus Motor Company (IMC) by 67 percent to 10,886 units, Honda Atlas Cars Ltd. by 50 percent to 5,974 units, and Sazgar Engineering by 233 percent to 4,191 units. Sales of Hyundai Nishat dropped 1% to 3,324 during the 5MFY25 period. Between July and November of FY25, sales of two- and three-wheelers rose by 26%, from 459,459 to 578,364 units.

With 3,428 units sold in November, the tractor industry (Massey Ferguson and Al-Ghazi) saw a 2 percent YoY decline while rebounding 98 percent MoM. The primary cause of this was the revocation of SRO 563(1)/2022. Tractor sales fell 50 percent to 10,367 units during 5MFY25 compared to 20,806 units during the same time last year.

Sales of trucks and buses increased from 857 units during the same period last fiscal year to 1,605 units during July-November FY25.