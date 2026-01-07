Delhi & Kashmir remain millions of Years away from each other:

MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) : Family of incarcerated freedom monger leader of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state – Farooq Ahmed Dar, languishing in various jails in India ‘s infamous Tihar Jail in New Delhi, for over last 28 years, has demanded he should be immediately hospitalized and shifted to his native district of IIOJK, because ofhis fast deteriorating health conditions, says a report reaching here on Wednesday from across the line of control.

Unveiling the details about the continual most worst conditions of the veteran Kashmir freedom struggle leader from IIOJK, the report continued that Farooq Ahmad Dar is the longest incacerated Pro Freedom leader of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state. He spent 28 years in various jails across India and is currently lodged in Tihars Central Jail No 4 under Prisoner ID No 1042099, says a report reaching here on Wednesday from across the line of control.

“In its Dismissed Petition by ‘Roots in Kashmir’ (RIK), an IIOJK-based Kashmiri Pandits’ organization, on 24th July, 2017 Supreme Court of India wrote in its judgement: “We have heard learned counsel for the petitioner at some length. We however decline to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, for the simple reason that the instances referred to in the present petition pertain to the

year 1989-90, and more than 27 years have passed by since then. No fruitful purpose would emerge, as evidence is unlikely to be available at this late juncture. The instant petition under Article 32 of the Constitution is accordingly Dismissed”, according to the report.

The judgement was given by the Chief Justice Justice Dr. D.Y.Chanrachud, the report said and continued that In its Dismissed Petition by RIK on 25th October, 2017 Supreme Court of India in its judgement wrote : “We have carefully gone through the Review Petition and the connected papers, but we see no reason to interfere with the order impugned. The Review Petition is, accordingly, dismissed”.

The report further said that while dismissing the curative petition filed by RIK against Farooq Ahmad Dar on 22nd November, 2022 Supreme Court of India wrote in its judgement: “We have gone through the Curative Petition and the connected documents. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision

“The Chief Judicial magistrate Jammu in its judgement of case No : 15091/92 acquitted Farooq Ahmad Dar of all the charges n wrote in its judgement : ‘keeping in view the discussion made Supra I am of the opinion that prosecution has failed to establish the guilt of Farooq Ahmad Dar and hence he stands acquitted’.

“Government of India has slapped fake case of money laundering against Farooq Ahmad Dar.

Government of India especially Pro Hindutva Modi Regime has been unable to read the writing on the Wall . All Arm Twisting tactics have been applied to break the determination of Farooq Ahmad Dar from path of freedom.

His Wife’s job was terminated .His Srinagar based house in Guru Bazar locality was burnt in 2025 . His brother Parvez Ahmad Dar was murdered in broad Daylight by Indian agencies at Khan kah e Moula while going to office.

He was denied bail to attend funeral of his brother in 1998, mother in 2018 & father in 2019.

He is vomiting blood in Tihar since June 2022 but he was denied hospital treatment though Court 4 times directed Tihar authorities to hospitalize him n do his endoscopy.

He has been kept thousands of miles away at Tihar Jail from his beloved Homeland Kashmir making it Herculean Task for the family to seek Justice.

Taking away the sole breadwinner that is his wife’s job was to throw the family in Peril. An accomplished Grade -11 Civil Services Officer was turned into a destitute without any charge or notice issued against her in sheer vengeance for cause of freedom by her husband.

Family has demanded he should be immediately hospitalized n shifted to Kashmir. He needs family atmosphere as he has not met his child since 23rd July, 2017. His Wife should be immediately reinstated & her passport should be restored.

