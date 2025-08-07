Delegation of Relief Organization for Kashmiri Muslims, led by Abdul Rasheed Turabi, visits various cities of Punjab province

Islamabad, (Parliament Times) : A large delegation of the Relief Organization for Kashmiri Muslims’ “ROKM” led by former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Jammu & Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan, Abdul Rasheed Turabi, is on a tour of various cities in Punjab Province. The delegation includes Chairman of the Relief Organization for Kashmiri Muslims Nazir Ahmed Qureshi, Vice Chairman Sanaullah Dar, Secretary General Raja Khalid Mehmood Khan, and Project Manager Ahmed Hussain.

The Kashmiri delegation first visited the industrial city of Sialkot, where they met with the business community and informed them about the latest situation in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, as well as the conditions faced by the border areas of Azad Kashmir and Kashmiri refugees. The business community, while thanking the delegation for raising awareness about the ground realities in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, also assured support for providing aid to those affected by Indian terrorism on both sides of the Line of Control.

Later, the delegation visited the office of Al-Khidmat, an affiliated institution of Jamaat-e-Islami in Gujranwala, and held a meeting with the institution’s Central Secretary General, Waqas Anjum Jafri, which proved to be quite productive and positive. Waqas Anjum Jafri was also briefed on the current situation in Occupied Kashmir. The Kashmiri delegation also held separate meetings with the top leadership of Islami Jamiat Talaba and Jamiat Talaba Al-Arabia.

Abdul Rasheed Turabi, Nazir Ahmed Qureshi, and other leaders also addressed events, exposing the brutal actions of Modi in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, especially the revocation of the region’s special status on August 5, 2019, and the sinister plans to erase the Muslim identity of the occupied state and impose the Hindutva agenda. They stated that the people of Kashmir are resisting like a wall of steel and that this resistance will continue until the dawn of freedom.

The delegation said that from May 6 to May 10 this year, the devastation inflicted by Pakistan on India during Operation Baniyam Marsoos will not only be remembered forever but will also haunt the Indian rulers.

Under the leadership of Abdul Rasheed Turabi, the Kashmiri delegation will also visit the central headquarters of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan in Mansoorah, where meetings with the central leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami are scheduled. Everywhere the Kashmiri delegation has visited, they have received a warm welcome and assurances that the oppressed Kashmiri nation, caught in the clutches of Indian tyranny, will be supported under all circumstances.

On this occasion, it was also stated that the people of Kashmir are not alone in their struggle for freedom, which has been paved with countless sacrifices to end India’s illegal occupation, but that the 240 million people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with them. Until a dignified resolution of the Kashmir issue is achieved, the support and assistance for Kashmiri brothers and sisters will continue, and no power in the world can stop the people of Pakistan from helping their oppressed brothers. Pakistan is not only a key party to the Kashmir issue but also the advocate of the Kashmiri people.