Deal signed by PIA to enhance Saudi tourism

RAWALPINDI: To promote tourism and air travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Funadiq Travel & Tourism Services, the official marketing representative of the Saudi Tourism Authority in Pakistan, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

According to a PIA official, the alliance intends to use co-branded travel packages, cooperative marketing campaigns, and sustainable tourism practices to promote Saudi Arabia as a top tourist destination for Pakistani tourists.

Additionally, the partnership advances the more general goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“This partnership reflects PIA’s commitment to providing enhanced travel experiences for our passengers,” PIA CEO Amir Hayat remarked during the signing ceremony. Our goal is to improve our clients’ travel experience and accessibility between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan by collaborating with Funadiq and the Saudi Tourism Authority.

“We are thrilled to join hands with PIA in promoting Saudi Arabia as a world-class destination,” stated Mohammad Salman Arain, CEO of Funadiq. Working together, we can make sure that Pakistani visitors have a smooth travel experience as they take in Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural and historical legacy.