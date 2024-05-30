Dead pig thrown inside a Swedish mosque

STOCKHOLM: A dead boar was left outside a mosque in southern Sweden over night by an unnamed person, prompting Swedish police to announce on Wednesday that they were looking into possible hate crimes.

According to the police, the mosque “had a pig thrown at its facade,” according to their website.

Police stated that while the allegation is now being investigated as agitation against an ethnic group, other questions can come up in the future.

It was eventually determined that the deceased animal was a wild boar, according to Smajo Sahat, the president of the foundation that manages the mosque in Skovde. “I saw it this morning, and it was dead,” he remarked.

“Someone drove up and threw it at the mosque.” Although we don’t know who it was, CCTV footage of it shows up,” he continued.

Since the mosque’s opening a year ago, Sahat said there haven’t been any new threats against it. “We can only speculate as to why someone would do this,” he said. Sahat says there are perhaps a thousand members of the mosque.