Davos hosts the start of the five-day World Economic Forum session.

ISLAMABAD Nearly 3,000 leaders from various industries and regions will gather in Davos on Monday for the World Economic Forum’s 2025 meeting, which aims to foster communication, foster trust, and spark long-term solutions to common problems in a world shaped by economic changes, technological advancement, and geopolitical tensions.

According to the World Economic Forum’s most recent “Chief Economists Outlook,” 56% of chief economists polled predict that the global economy would encounter serious difficulties in 2025. Just 17% predict an improvement, indicating increased uncertainty in important areas and the need for global policy responses to be monitored.

With a focus on five main areas—”Reimagining Growth,” “Industries in the Intelligent Age,” “Investing in People,” “Safeguarding the Planet,” and “Rebuilding Trust”—the meeting will create new alliances and insights to help shape a more sustainable, inclusive future in a time of rapidly advancing technology.

On January 23, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the Finance Minister, will attend the WEF event and give a speech on the topic of “Hacking Trade and Investment.”

The goal of the five-day gathering, which is being held at the Swiss Alpine School in Davos, is to encourage discussion among the general public and thought leaders on a range of subjects, such as the state of the world’s politics, environmental issues, and the function of the arts in society.