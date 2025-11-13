Crisis averted as Sri Lanka team stay put, PCB revises tour schedule

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan will proceed, the visiting team’s cricket board said late Wednesday night, as a crisis-like situation was ave­r­ted with the team’s manager eventually dismissing reports about some players returning home in the wake of the suicide bombing in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rescheduled the remaining ODIs and shifted the T20I tri-nation tournament, also featuring Zimbabwe, to Rawalpindi from Lahore.

The PCB moved the second and third ODIs to Nov 14 and 16 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The entire T20I Tri-Nation Tournament will now also be held in Rawalpindi, starting from Nov 18 and the final on Nov 29.

According to the PCB, the decision was made in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Zimbabwe Cricket following mutual discussions to accommodate operational and match requirements.

The PCB hoped that the tri-nation series would serve as an important preparation platform ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the PCB said. Updated fixtures for both the ODI series and the T20 tournament “will be shared shortly” on the board’s official platforms, it said. Tickets purchased for the earlier dates will remain valid for the rescheduled fixtures.

Earlier, sources said some Sri Lankan players raised safety concerns and asked to return following Tuesday’s suicide blast in Islamabad’s G-11 sector.

Speaking to Dawn, Sri Lankan Team Manager Mahinda Halangode dismissed reports that some players were returning home. “None are returning,” he said when asked about speculation that a few members of the squad had requested to leave the tour.

The visiting players were directed by SLC to continue, as Pakistan has made foolproof security arrangements.

Earlier on Wednesday, Interior Minister and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral (retd) Fred Siriweera and stressed that the visitors are state guests and that comprehensive security measures are in place.

PCB COO Sumair Ahmed, Islamabad’s chief commissioner and police inspector general and team managers from both sides attended the briefing on arrangements. The high commissioner expressed condolences over the attack and expressed satisfaction with the security plan, the PCB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the SLC said in a statement that several members of the national team had requested to return home, citing safety concerns.

“Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party,” it said.

“In this context, SLC has instructed all players, support staff and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled,” it added.

However, should any player or member of the touring party decide to return to Sri Lanka despite the directive issued by SLC to continue with the tour, Sri Lanka Cricket would immediately send replacements to ensure that the tour continues without interruption.

“If any player, players or member of the support staff return despite SLC’s directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review,” SLC said.

The PCB subsequently also announced the revised schedule for the tri-nation tournament.

Tri-nation series schedule (all matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium):