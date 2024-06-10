Cricket in the United States – great money, major upsets

The cheapest Pakistan against India ticket on the reseller website StubHub was $693, while the most expensive was $3,236. While America is not a cricketing country, a private suite for the World Cup final costs $12,488 per ticket, which is still less than the staggering $104,062 per ticket available through Zone Worrell Weeks Wolcott Premium.

With a seating capacity of approximately 6,000, ticketing is a major revenue stream for the World Cup, but it is only one component of a larger pie that includes TV rights, sponsors, event hosting, merchandising, and tickets.

The Indian diaspora in the United States has played a significant influence in introducing cricket to the country on a large basis. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen are among the CEOs who have invested roughly $1 billion in Major League Cricket, a new US professional league. The six US teams are projected to spend between $75 million and $100 million over the next few years, including stadium construction.

Perhaps Pakistan’s humiliating setback over the United States (Al Jazeera regarded it as the biggest upset in T20 World Cup history) paves the way for America to become a cricket powerhouse in its own right.