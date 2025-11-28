CPD Ch. Mukhtar Hussain orders action against drugs, electricity theft, and unregistered madrasas

Rawalakot, (Parliament Times) : Commissioner Poonch Division, Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, has instructed the Deputy Commissioners of all four districts—Poonch, Sudhnuti, Bagh, and Haveli—to take practical measures to prevent drug abuse, maintain complete records of madrasas, and curb electricity theft.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners to collect accurate data, monitor madrasa registration, and ensure effective implementation of preventive measures. The Commissioner emphasized that drug abuse is spreading rapidly among youth and children in schools and colleges, warning that failure to control it could lead to irreparable damage to future generations. He urged parents, school and college teachers, and private school administrators to come forward and collectively protect the younger generation from this menace.

While speaking online with the SPs and Deputy Commissioners of three districts from his office chamber, he said that the administration must work with other institutions to stop electricity theft and reduce the power load. He added that it is time to review illegal petrol pumps, clarify their legal status, and inspect any operational illegal pumps. He also stressed the need to control the spread of germs with dedication and proper machinery.

The Commissioner instructed the Deputy Commissioners to present accurate progress reports on public safety, drug control, electricity theft, illegal petrol pumps, and madrasa registration. The reports must be correct and verifiable.

Deputy Commissioners provided detailed briefings and suggestions for their respective districts. Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Umar Farooq Khan, along with SSP Poonch, submitted proposals to eliminate these social evils. The Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the briefings and assured that full-proof security arrangements will be implemented to protect the new generation from the rising menace of drugs.