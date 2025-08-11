Ad image
Consultant Appointed For First Ferry Service To Gulf Countries

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
UK-based company Sea Keepers International will operate ferry routes connecting Pakistan with Iran and Gulf countries.

ISLAMABAD: The Research Centre for International Maritime Law & Practice (RCIMLP) has been appointed as maritime law consultant for the first ferry service by Sea Keepers International.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs on August 5 approved the ferry service lice­nce to an international ferry operator.

The UK-based company, Sea Keepers International, will operate ferry routes connecting Pakistan with Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The legal consultant will ensure that the ferry service operates within a robust legal framework, adhering to international maritime laws and best practices while addressing unique challenges of Pakistan’s maritime landscape.

The organisation will work closely with stakeholders to navigate regulatory complexities, promote safety standards, and foster sustainable practices that align with global maritime norms.

The launch of Sea Keepers International represents a historic moment for the country, opening new avenues for trade, tourism, and regional collaboration. RCIMLP will play a pivotal role in shaping the legal foundation of this transformative project, ensuring its long-term success and impact.

“We are honored to partner with Sea Keepers International on this groundbreaking initiative, and shall keep working with same enthusiasm to strengthen Maritime Legal Skeleton of Pakistan and the Middle East and North African region” said Attorney Muslim Bin Aqeel, CEO of RCIMLP.

“Our team is dedicated to providing comprehensive legal support to ensure the success of this pioneering venture, which will not only boost Pakistan’s maritime connectivity but also contribute significantly to the sustainable development of its blue economy,” Mr Aqeel said.

