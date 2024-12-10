CM Maryam promises to revolutionize transportation and healthcare.

LAHORE: In preparation for the opening of the first public-sector cancer hospital in Lahore next year, the Punjab government has inked a deal with a Chinese company to purchase equipment and cutting-edge cancer treatment techniques.

The agreement was signed Monday in Beijing at a meeting between Hygeia Medical Technologies President Lu Fu Liang and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

She received a briefing from Dr. Liang and his team on co-ablation treatment methods, including the application of heating and freezing techniques, as well as interventional oncology.

Additionally, the Punjab agriculture department and AI Force Tech inked a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a robotic agricultural equipment manufacturing facility in Punjab.

The newest farming equipment with robotic technology was examined by CM Maryam.

She promised to overhaul Punjab’s transportation and healthcare sectors during a series of meetings in Beijing, according to APP.

She also went to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, where she spoke with Shang Wangyu, the deputy director general, on sustainable transportation efforts.

She saw Beijing’s cutting-edge central transportation control room and praised its intelligent and environmentally friendly transportation system.

CM Maryam stated that she hopes Punjab will follow this approach.