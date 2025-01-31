Clubs spent $8.59 billion on international transfers in 2024, says FIFA study

ZURICH: Clubs worldwide made a record 22,779 international transfers in men’s football in 2024 for a total spend of $8.59 billion, world football’s governing body FIFA said in its Global Transfer Report published on Thursday.

The figure is the second-highest spend after a record-breaking 2023 when clubs spent $9.63 billion on international transfers.

FIFA also said a record 78,742 international player transfers were completed in 2024 across men’s and women’s professional football and amateur football.

English clubs were once again the number one spenders with $1.88 billion spent on incoming transfers while they also received $1.34 billion for outgoing players.