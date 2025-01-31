Ad image
Clubs Spent $8.59 Billion on International Transfers in 2024, Says FIFA Study

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
3 Min Read
Clubs spent $8.59 billion on international transfers in 2024, says FIFA study

ZURICH: Clubs worldwide made a record 22,779 international transfers in men’s football in 2024 for a total spend of $8.59 billion, world football’s governing body FIFA said in its Global Transfer Report published on Thursday.

The figure is the second-highest spend after a record-breaking 2023 when clubs spent $9.63 billion on international transfers.

FIFA also said a record 78,742 international player transfers were completed in 2024 across men’s and women’s professional football and amateur football.

English clubs were once again the number one spenders with $1.88 billion spent on incoming transfers while they also received $1.34 billion for outgoing players.

The most expensive international transfer was Argentina forward Julian Alvarez’s move from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid in a deal worth around 75 million euros ($78.26 million) plus 20 million euros in potential add-ons.

The top five internatio­nal transfers also inc­lude Goncalo Ramos from Ben­fica to Paris St-Germain, Leny Yoro from Lille to Manchester United, Joao Neves from Benfica to Paris St-Germain and Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig to Barcelona.

With the top five transfers costing no less than a reported 55 million euros, Real Madrid’s deal to sign France forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris-St Germain for free represented a massive coup for the European champions.

PSG were the top-spending European club on international transfers followed by Manchester United and Olympique Lyonnais.

Women’s football hit a record spend of $15.6 million on international transfers in 2024, more than double that of the spend in 2023 ($6.1 million).

The biggest transfer saw American side Bay FC sign Racheal Kundananji from Real Madrid for a reported $860,000 to set a then-world record in women’s football.

That record was broken when Chelsea made Naomi Girma the first female million-dollar player, signing the American defender this month for a fee reported by British media to be in the region of 900,000 pounds ($1.12 million).

Bay FC and Chelsea were the top spending women’s teams followed by Barcelona and Orlando Pride.

Amateur football also saw a total of 53,679 transfers, a 4.3% increase on the previous year.

Pak-China Partnership Reaffirmed as Dar Meets Ambassador Jiang Zaidong
President and PM Reaffirm Iron Ties With China in Chinese New Year Greetings
PM Shehbaz Reiterates Pakistan’s Political, Moral, and Diplomatic Support for Kashmiris
Kashmiris Mark India’s Republic Day as ‘Black Day’
