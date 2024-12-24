CJP Yahya Afridi is present during the SC Christmas feast.

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Supreme Court celebrated Christmas with a ceremony.

Yahya Afridi, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), as well as Christian attorneys and Supreme Court staff, attended the ceremony.

In the unique event aimed at promoting harmony and inclusivity, CJP Afridi cut a cake.

CJP Afridi emphasized the value of harmony between faiths and unity while speaking at the ceremony.

He declared that the judiciary was dedicated to protecting the equality and religious freedom enshrined in the Constitution. In recognition of their significant contributions to the legal system, CJP also sent his warmest regards to Christian staff members and members of the legal community.