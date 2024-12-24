Ad image
NationalNews

CJP Yahya Afridi is present during the SC Christmas feast.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Supreme Court celebrated Christmas with a ceremony.

Yahya Afridi, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), as well as Christian attorneys and Supreme Court staff, attended the ceremony.

In the unique event aimed at promoting harmony and inclusivity, CJP Afridi cut a cake.

CJP Afridi emphasized the value of harmony between faiths and unity while speaking at the ceremony.

He declared that the judiciary was dedicated to protecting the equality and religious freedom enshrined in the Constitution. In recognition of their significant contributions to the legal system, CJP also sent his warmest regards to Christian staff members and members of the legal community.

You Might Also Like

Gujrat is confirmed as Punjab’s tenth division in the notification.

PCB selects the UAE as the Champions Trophy’s neutral location.

Pakistan defeats South Africa 3-0 in the ODI series.

A hospital in northern Gaza loses power due to Israeli drone strikes.

The leader of Syria promises to place all weapons “under state control.”

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article PCB selects the UAE as the Champions Trophy’s neutral location.
Next Article Gujrat is confirmed as Punjab’s tenth division in the notification.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Gujrat is confirmed as Punjab’s tenth division in the notification.
National News
PCB selects the UAE as the Champions Trophy’s neutral location.
News Sports
Pakistan defeats South Africa 3-0 in the ODI series.
News Sports
A hospital in northern Gaza loses power due to Israeli drone strikes.
News World View