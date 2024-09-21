Chinese businesses are invited by the government to engage in Pakistan’s energy and petroleum sectors.

According to a statement from the petroleum ministry, Chinese businesses were welcomed to invest in Pakistan’s energy and petroleum sectors by Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday.

Malik made his remarks at a trade and economic gathering that was held in conjunction with the 8th Silk Road International Expo, which is presently taking place in China.

According to a news release Malik received, “Top companies from Pakistan that specialize in upstream, midstream, and downstream petroleum and coal companies are looking to work with Shaanxi Companies to collaborate through investment, joint ventures, and technology transfer.”

He went on to say that it was a component of Pakistan’s larger initiative to draw in foreign direct investment in order to support energy production and infrastructure, two areas that are essential to the nation’s socioeconomic development.

In addition, he underlined the need to strengthen collaboration at the provincial level, with a particular emphasis on improving business-to-business (B2B) connections between industries including technology, mining, and petroleum and energy.

The petroleum minister stated that the exhibition was not merely “a celebration of trade and investment” but also “a celebration of the spirit of cooperation that defines the relationship between Pakistan and China”.

He continued by saying that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), whose infrastructure projects are estimated to be worth $65 billion, were platforms for global development, prosperity, and peace.

“We are determined to strengthen our unwavering relationship with China in energy, economy, investment, trade, and other areas,” he continued.

The minister acknowledged the robust and growing connection between China and Pakistan, but also emphasized the significance of bilateral economic cooperation, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which continues to be a key component of Pakistan’s growth strategy.