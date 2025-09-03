China’s Xi pledges economic support for Pakistan

• PM expresses gratitude for ‘unflinching support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty’; Beijing raises issue of its nationals’ security

• Pakistan, Russia keen to boost trade; Putin invites Shehbaz to visit

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday pledged support for Pakistan’s home-grown capacity for development, expressing readiness to build China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0 and upgrade the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, and step up cooperation in industries, agriculture, and mining sectors.

Separately, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia required to be enhanced and stressed on taking steps in this regard, while also extending invitation to PM Shehbaz to visit Russia in November.

The PM, who held separate meetings with President Xi and President Putin in Bejing during his visit to China to attend SCO summit, expressed gratitude to both countries for what he called ‘unflinching support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty’ and hope that the strong ties would add to the progress and prosperity of the region.

According to PM Office, Pakistan and China on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the iron-clad and all-weather strategic cooperative partnership through enhanced cooperation, reflecting their unique bilateral relationship.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed in a meeting between PM Shehbaz and Chinese President Xi at the Great Hall of the People, wherein they agreed that the relationship between both countries was unique and unparalleled, which should be reflected in their enhanced cooperation.

PM Shehbaz appreciated “China’s unflinching support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and socio-economic development, as well as the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a flagship project of President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to help both countries to build an even stronger Pakistan-China community with a shared future”.

He reaffirmed the desire to continue working closely with China for the successful implementation of the next phase of upgraded CPEC, with its five new corridors.

The PM Office quoted President Xi as saying that China would continue to assist Pakistan in all fields of economic growth and development, especially as the two countries were now ushering in second phase of CPEC that would focus on Pakistan’s most important economic sectors.

PM Shehbaz renewed his “most cordial” invitation to President Xi to undertake an official visit to Pakistan next year when both countries would celebrate the 75th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties.

Security issue

Also, President Xi said China supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and hopes “effective measures” would be taken to “ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, to create a secure environment for bilateral cooperation”.

According to Reuters, China pressed Pakistan to improve security of Chinese nationals, who have been repeatedly attacked by militants while working on Beijing-funded multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects in the South Asian country.

However, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who joined the PM in China and attended the meeting with President Xi, confirmed to Dawn that the Chinese head of state has raised the issue of Chinese nationals’ security in Pakistan. “He (President Xi) said security is important,” the minister quoted the Chinese president as saying.

Meeting with Putin

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz met President Putin and expressed gratitude to the Russian president for supporting Pakistan, saying that was viewed as ‘a balancing act in the region’.

Both leaders agreed to further enhance the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan respected Russia’s ties with India and wanted to establish very strong relations of its own, which would be “supplementary and complementary”.

Responding to Putin’s invitation to attend the SCO Heads of Government Summit in November, the premier replied that he was looking forward to it.

President Putin said, “Pakistan has always been a traditional partner and remains as such in Asia, and we cherish these ties,” adding that both sides had agreed to intensify their bilateral relations.

He noted that their bilateral trade needed to be enhanced and stressed taking steps to address the issue.