Ad image
NewsScience & Tech

China Wants US To Relax AI Chip-export Controls For Trade Deal: Report

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
China wants US to relax AI chip-export controls for trade deal: report
A central processing unit (CPU) semiconductor chip is displayed among flags of China and US, in this illustration picture taken on February 17.

China wants the United States to ease export controls on chips critical for artificial intelligence as part of a trade deal before a possible summit between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Chinese officials have told experts in Washington that Beijing wants the Trump administration to relax export restrictions on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The White House, State Department, and China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

HBM chips, which help perform data-intensive AI tasks quickly, are closely watched by investors due to their use alongside AI graphic processors, particularly Nvidia’s NVDA.O.

The FT said China is concerned because the US HBM controls hamper the ability of Chinese companies such as Huawei to develop their own AI chips.

Successive US administrations have curbed exports of advanced chips to China, looking to stymie Beijing’s AI and defence development.

While this has impacted US firms’ ability to fully address booming demand from China, one of the world’s largest semiconductor markets, it still remains an important revenue driver for American chipmakers.

You Might Also Like

Pakistan Face Fifth Bowler Dilemma Ahead Of West Indies Decider

External Economy Woes

Consultant Appointed For First Ferry Service To Gulf Countries

Dr. Sarah Naeem Opens Cultural Show At ‘Spirit Of Pakistan’ Festival

China Says It Expels Philippine Vessels Near Scarborough Shoal

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Pakistan face fifth bowler dilemma ahead of West Indies decider Pakistan Face Fifth Bowler Dilemma Ahead Of West Indies Decider
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pakistan face fifth bowler dilemma ahead of West Indies decider
Pakistan Face Fifth Bowler Dilemma Ahead Of West Indies Decider
News Sports
External economy woes
External Economy Woes
Business News
Consultant appointed for first ferry service to Gulf countries
Consultant Appointed For First Ferry Service To Gulf Countries
Achivements News
Dr. Sarah Naeem opens cultural show at ‘Spirit of Pakistan’ Festival
Dr. Sarah Naeem Opens Cultural Show At ‘Spirit Of Pakistan’ Festival
Kashmir News