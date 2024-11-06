Ad image
China cautions soldiers about dating online.

BEIJING: In an uncommon warning, China’s navy warned young officers and personnel that if they let their guard down, they could fall victim to virtual gaming and online dating scams, putting themselves at danger for security breaches and undermining the military.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy said in a social media post that young troops should refrain from disclosing their military identity online because they could be “extremely easy” targets for criminals. The statement was directed at those born after 1990 who are “becoming the core of the army.”

It stated that the identity of military personnel must not be made public online due to the political and private character of the military profession. A sentence in the text suggested that people “never lose sight of your principles and make random friends with netizens” and “distinguish carefully and keep some distance when making friends online.”

Comparing gambling addiction to being “possessed by a demon,” the navy also issued a warning against virtual gambling, which is prohibited in China, and cautioned against schemes that could result in a “fall into an endless abyss” of debt.

The military’s commander-in-chief, President Xi Jinping, has frequently issued warnings that the military has “deep-seated” internal issues, like as corruption and a lack of discipline. The target group is not limited to young warriors. Xi has also emphasized senior military personnel’s political commitment.

