Chaudhry Muhammad Shabir, Condemns The Brutal Robbery And Assault Of Citizens From Dudyal

London, (PR) : Senior Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party UK, Chaudhry Muhammad Shabir, has strongly condemned the brutal robbery and assault of citizens from Dudyal near Kallar Syedan. He has urged the governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to take immediate action by arresting the masked, armed robbers and ensuring they receive strict punishment.Speaking to the media, Chaudhry Shabir demanded that both governments provide security forces for overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris returning home, as incidents of armed robberies and assaults on them have become alarmingly frequent.
He further emphasized that the government of AJK, in collaboration with the government of Pakistan, should establish its own airport to facilitate travelers. He called the armed robbery and physical assault of individuals like Hamza Tariq and schoolteacher Abdul Rehman Shahid a serious crime and urged immediate assistance for their families.Chaudhry Shabir stated that such incidents not only challenge the rule of law but also endanger people’s lives and property. The increasing number of attacks, armed robberies, and violent assaults on travelers is a grave offense that must be condemned in the strongest terms. He stressed the need for urgent government intervention and proactive action from law enforcement agencies to restore public confidence and curb such crimes effectively.

