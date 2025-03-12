Ad image
Chaudhry Muhammad Shabbir, Says President Asif Zardari’s Address To The Joint Session Of Parliament Was Historic.

Chaudhry Muhammad Shabbir, says President Asif Zardari's address to the joint session of Parliament was historic.

London, (PR) : Senior Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party Birmingham, UK, Chaudhry Muhammad Shabbir, said that President Asif Zardari’s address to the joint session of Parliament was historic. The President’s speech was based on a comprehensive vision of economic recovery, political stability, regional equality, and improved security.
In his statement, Chaudhry Muhammad Shabbir said that the President emphasized national unity and working together. He opposed unilateral decisions on new canals on the Indus River and urged the government to adopt a consultative governance approach to include the opinions of all stakeholders.He said that the speech stressed democratic values, inclusive development, and a balanced foreign policy. The President urged Parliament to prioritize national interests above personal and political differences.He warned against unilateral government policies that could harm federal balance and demanded a reduction in taxes on salaried classes, an increase in salaries, and a decrease in energy costs.He said that the President directed special attention to Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan, emphasizing their effective inclusion in national development. During the joint session of Parliament, the President acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifices of security forces in the war against terrorism.

