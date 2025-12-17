Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Minister PDO, AJK says the Pakistan Army and security forces have rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, ensuring the country’s safety, sovereignty,

Muzaffarabad, (Parliament Times) : Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Minister of Power Development Organization (PDO), Azad Government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir, has stated that the Pakistan Army and security forces have rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, ensuring the country’s safety, sovereignty, and the secure future of coming generations. Their decisive actions following the Army Public School (APS) tragedy represent a historic chapter in Pakistan’s resolve against militancy.

He said that the APS tragedy remains an unforgettable wound for the entire nation. December 16, 2014, marks one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s history, plunging the country into grief and mourning. The brutal attack on innocent children and teachers at APS Peshawar was not just an assault on a school but an attack on Pakistan’s future, national values, and humanity itself. Even after years, the nation continues to remember the innocent martyrs with tearful eyes.

Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed expressed these views during a memorial prayer ceremony and discussions with representatives from civil society and local communities. He said that the blood of APS martyrs has instilled courage, determination, and unity in the veins of the nation. Terrorists had hoped to instill fear by targeting innocent children, but Pakistan responded with a united, strong, and decisive stance against terrorism.

He emphasized that the APS tragedy teaches the nation that peace, education, and freedom come at the cost of sacrifice. Today, Pakistan must renew its commitment to providing children with a safe, peaceful, and educated future. Achieving this goal requires the active participation of not only state institutions but every member of society.

The minister highlighted that the Azad Kashmir government continues to work with relevant authorities to combat terrorism, extremism, and violence. He stressed the importance of engaging youth in constructive activities, education, and positive thinking to safeguard society from hatred and radicalization.

Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed urged parents, teachers, and media professionals to play an active role in the intellectual and moral development of young people, ensuring that future generations remain resilient against extremism.

He further stated that the people of Kashmir have consistently condemned terrorism and extremism and stand firmly in favor of peace, dignity, and principled action against all forms of aggression. The sacrifices of the APS martyrs will never be forgotten, and their memory continues to inspire the nation to build a strong, united, and peaceful Pakistan.

In conclusion, the minister prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks, patience and fortitude for their families, and enduring peace and stability in the country. He reaffirmed that

“The children of Pakistan are our future, and their protection is our shared national responsibility.”