Changes to the curriculum worry Syria’s minority communities.

DAMASCUS: After activists criticized the curriculum revisions revealed this week by the new government as “extremist” and potentially damaging to religious minorities, Syria’s education minister on Thursday attempted to minimize them.

Less than a month after troops led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham overthrew longtime leader Bashar al-Assad, the modifications were revealed on Wednesday on the education ministry’s Facebook page of the interim authority.

Among the modifications is the removal of poems about ladies and love. Additionally, the national anthem has been taken out of textbooks; the ministry has called it “the anthem of the (Assad) regime.”

Additionally, “to sacrifice one’s life for the sake of Allah” has taken the place of the patriotic expression “to sacrifice one’s life in defense of his homeland.”

In a statement posted on Telegram on Thursday, Education Minister Nazir al-Qadri said the adjustments were merely intended to remove “glorifying” references to the ousted president and rectify misunderstandings of the Holy Quran.

He declared, “Until specialized committees are established to review and audit them, the curricula in all Syrian schools will remain as is.”

“We have adopted images of the Syrian Revolution flag instead of the defunct regime flag, and we have only ordered the deletion of parts that glorify the defunct Assad regime,” Qadri stated. Many people have taken to social media to voice their indignation over the modifications, which have caused controversy.

In a Facebook post criticizing the modifications, journalist and activist Shiyar Khaleal cautioned that “education based on extremist ideologies may shape individuals whose ideas threaten regional and international security.” Some Syrians have expressed fears that the new authorities may be going beyond their temporary authority as they attempt to restore state institutions that have been fashioned by the five decades of Assad family dominance.

“Modifying the curriculum under the direction of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham poses a long-term threat to Syria’s social fabric and future, in addition to being an educational one,” Khaleal stated.