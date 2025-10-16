Chairman Sahara Welfare urges Govt to act on cardiac care and disability rights

Muzaffarabad, (Parliament Times) : Chairman Sahara Welfare Disaster Risk Management Committee Nadeem Ahmed Awan has said that Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir will play a role in preventing people suffering from cardiovascular disease while visiting the Cardiac Hospital, the only cardiac hospital in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir. The only machine of the only hospital, which was installed with a huge amount of crores of rupees, has also been damaged. Let’s be in the state every day Where to go to heart disease patients in chaos and abroad lockdown. Nadeem Ahmed Awan further said that Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir can not only cause highly educated and trained disabled people in the state to ensure the delivery of electrical wheelchair to Azad Kashmir people, but can also lead the state towards self -sufficiency. These views were expressed by Chairman Sahara Welfare Disaster Rescue Management Committee Nadeem Ahmed Awan while talking to the media yesterday. Nadeem Ahmed Awan has asked the Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir to include electronic wheelchairs for the disabled people in the health card, as much treatment is necessary for the disabled people. Wheelchair is an important part of the lives of people with disabilities. He has also requested the rich people who have given wealth to them.