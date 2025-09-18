Chairman PEC calls on Chief Secretary AJK to address engineers’ issues during his visit to Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad, (Parliament Times) : Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr Waseem Nazir, held a meeting with Khushal Khan, Chief Secretary Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), to discuss pressing issues faced by engineers in the region. The discussion focused on providing sustainable solutions to the professional and employment challenges confronting the engineering community.

The Chairman briefed the Chief Secretary on PEC’s latest initiative, the “Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Placement Program.” The program aims to generate employment opportunities for young engineers in Pakistan and AJ&K, enabling them to gain practical training and build secure career pathways.

The challenges faced by local contractors in AJ&K were also taken up in detail. Both sides agreed to organize a 3C (Client, Consultant, Contractor) Interactive Session in the near future, designed to foster collaboration, transparency, and improved practices in the engineering and contracting sector.

Matters related to the Public Service Commission, particularly recruitment and the role of the Selection Board for engineers’ positions, were discussed extensively. The Chairman emphasized the importance of ensuring timely and fair employment opportunities for young engineers across AJ&K.

The Chief Secretary AJ&K assured full cooperation in resolving the challenges faced by engineers and contractors. Chairman PEC said that PEC will continue to facilitate young engineers through policy reforms, training programs, and stakeholder engagement. He further added that the Council’s mission is to empower engineers with opportunities that match their skills and potential.