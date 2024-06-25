Chairman of the PCB Naqvi signs off on promoting “quality domestic” cricket

Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, gave his approval on Monday to the promotion of “quality domestic” cricket at all levels, urging the organization of competitions at all levels, from the club to the national.

After being humiliated by the United States in a super-over match, the Green Team lost by six runs against India, their fiercest rivals, in a match where they were unable to reach a meager target of 120 runs.

Then, for the first time in their history, Pakistan was indirectly eliminated from a T20 World Cup event during the group stages after rain split the points equally between Ireland and the USA.

Following Pakistan’s defeat to India on June 11, Naqvi took a hard stance against the team management, claiming that the Babar Azam-led team needed “major surgery.”

It was also Mohsin’s opinion that players who have been sitting outside the team should be given some consideration.

At the National Cricket Academy in Lahore today, Naqvi presided over a conference and declared, “Quality domestic cricket will be promoted at all levels.”

In a post on PCB Media’s X account, Naqvi stated that professional grooming had to be given to sportsmen.

“Better coaches will train the new talent to improve their skills,” Naqvi stated, noting that players would only be granted more opportunities in accordance with their performance, merit, and level of fitness.

Promoting excellent cricket, according to Naqvi, will contribute in bridging the gap between Pakistan and international cricket.

“It will benefit cricket at the grassroots level and produce positive outcomes to invest in new talent,” he stated.

Naqvi made the decision to amend the domestic contracts during the meeting, even though he refused to support the enhancement of coaches on the domestic circuit.

According to him, athletes who wish to compete for their country must compete on the home circuit.



The selection of players will be based on their tricks and performances. On merit, performance, or fitness, there will be no compromising,” Naqvi declared.