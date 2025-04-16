Cell phone, internet services providers warned to ensure fast speed within next 10 days in Mirpur-AJK Division: Div. Commissioner;

MIRPUR ( AJK), (Parliament Times) : Mirpur Divisional

Commissioner Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, while taking stringent notice of the network malfunction of mobile companies in Mirpur Division, thepoor system behavior of the internet, and the non-provision of services according to the internet packages, summoned the local in-charges of all mobile companies to his office on Tuesdat and advised them to immediately fix the malfunction of mobile phones and internet in Mirpur Division ensuring provision of 4G services in the areas where there was no internet 4G services, official sources said.

Our Special Jammu Kashmir state Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao reports from Mirpur AJK that the Commissioner also advised the cellular phone services providers to ensure power backup at the towers of mobile companies and the number of their respective users across the division by contacting the relevant authorities regarding the malfunction of the internet, the sources later told our Correspondent here Tuesday“A meeting of the Internet and Mobile Phone Ombudsman will be held again on April 26 in which a detailed briefing will be given about the steps taken. Legal action will be taken against such telephone companies whose phone and internet services are not restored in Mirpur Division by April 26”, the Commissioner said in the meeting declaring that no any concession will be made in this regard.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of representatives of various mobile companies providing telephone and internet services in Mirpur Division.

Commissioner Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain said that public complaints were being received that mobile companies were charging hefty money under various internet packages but were not providing quality services. There was no backup in case of power outage at the towers of most mobile companies.

” Such mobile companies that failed to provide due fast phone internet services according to their packages should reduce their packages and inform the public about substandard services. The alleged fraud with the public in the name of packages would not be allowed under any circumstances”, the Commissioner Mirpur Division said and instructed the in-charge of all the companies to contact their respective head officers and resolve the public complaints within next 10 days. “Otherwise, strict action will be taken against them including sealing of offices, franchises and towers”, the Commissioner categorically warned.