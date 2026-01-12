Capital Development Authority orders citywide fire safety survey after blast

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of a gas cylinder blast that claimed eight lives and injured 11 others in Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to conduct a survey of fire safety and emergency response measures in all residential and commercial buildings across the federal capital within one month.

CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa directed that fire safety and emergency response measures be surveyed in all residential and commercial properties in Islamabad, says a press release issued on Sunday.

At least eight people, including the groom, bride and the groom’s mother, lost their lives in the gas cylinder explosion in the G-7 informal settlements.

The press release stated that notices are being issued to owners of all private and public residential and commercial properties, while the inspection process of these buildings has also been initiated.

The CDA chairman said emergency exits must be ensured in every residential and commercial building in case of fire or short circuits.

“In this context, owners of private buildings should develop emergency exit plans through consultants, while emergency exit plans for public buildings should be prepared in consultation with the CDA,” the press release said.

Mr Randhawa directed that the survey of all private and public buildings be completed and a report submitted within one month. He added that the elevation of buildings declared sensitive would be carried out.

Following his directive, the press release said, the Building Control Directorate has formed teams. “These teams will immediately complete the survey of sensitive buildings and submit their reports to the concerned officers. The purpose of these measures is to prevent loss of life in case of any unfortunate incident, particularly fire.”

Meanwhile, the CDA chief expressed profound grief and sorrow over the gas cylinder explosion in Sector G-7/2 and visited the accident site to review details of the incident.

Accompanied by relevant officers, he also visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured and directed the hospital administration to provide the best possible medical facilities.

The CDA chairman said that the rescue operation had been completed and that the explosion occurred due to a gas leak.

He said such incidents often occur during winter due to the careless use of gas cylinders. He assured that the affected families would be provided assistance and said a transparent inquiry into the incident had been initiated.

According to the CDA, upon receiving information about the incident, the Capital Emergency Service immediately launched an emergency operation and reached the site within five minutes, enabling timely rescue and medical assistance.

The service mobilised all its resources, deploying firefighting, rescue and medical units. As many as 45 medical and rescue personnel participated in the operation, supported by 10 ambulances and one rescue vehicle.