Canadian officials devise strategies to thwart and oppose US tariffs.

TORONTO: On Wednesday, Canada’s first ministers vowed to prevent further US tariffs and outlined plans to handle any repercussions should they materialize.

“First Ministers are committed to continuing to work together on a full range of measures to ensure a robust response to possible US tariffs, including supports for sectors, businesses, and individuals,” a joint statement issued following the premiers’ meeting in Ottawa stated, adding that they are doing everything in their power to avoid US tariffs.

It further stated that the federal government would make sure resources are easily accessible to counteract economic pressures on businesses and employees in the event that retaliatory actions became inevitable.

President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to put a 25% tax on Canadian goods, which may disrupt trade relations between the two countries and potentially threaten millions of jobs, was the main topic of discussion.

Tariffs could result in increased costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the border, as the aggregate value of daily trade in products and services is approximately US$2.7 billion. In light of this, the First Ministers emphasized how important it is to keep working with US officials in order to avoid any serious disruptions to the economy.

Additionally, they decided to meet weekly after Trump officially assumes office, suggesting that close collaboration will be necessary to handle quickly changing conditions.

The premiers discussed border security in addition to current trade concerns, suggesting joint actions to stop the flow of illegal substances between the two nations. “Collaborative efforts will continue to try to prevent US tariffs, including actions taken by the federal government to strengthen border security and curb the flow of illicit drugs,” the meeting statement said, putting these efforts in the context of a larger strategy to avoid tariffs.

Although first ministers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presented a unified front at large, Premier Danielle Smith of Alberta declined to support the joint statement. Her hesitation stemmed from worries that any retaliatory tariffs might affect industries that are vital to Alberta’s economy and that doing so might put certain provinces at undue risk.

Although provinces with different economic profiles are likely to have different opinions, the premiers pointed out that there is still widespread agreement on protecting jobs, industries, and households from possible disruption. According to the joint statement, “they agreed to take a collaborative approach to US engagement that recognizes the unique economic needs of all provinces and territories.”

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, meantime, highlighted concerns that changes in US trade policy may impact important businesses in Canadian provinces by saying, “The country comes first over anything,” while sporting a cap that said, “Canada is not for sale.”

Trudeau, on the other hand, recognized the difficulties in overseeing a trading partnership that has long been advantageous to both nations but might now be abruptly altered by policy changes. Officials emphasized the need to maintain flexibility and pragmatism in private discussions that were covered by local media, pointing out that relations could rapidly worsen after the new US administration assumes power.