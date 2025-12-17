Campaign falsely linking Bondi shooting suspect to Pakistan launched from ‘hostile countries’: Tarar

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that it was falsely claimed after the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia that one of the attackers was from Pakistan, holding “hostile countries” responsible for this campaign.

The tragic attack by two men on Sunday resulted in the death of 16 people, including one of the attackers. Soon after the incident, a Pakistan-origin man living in Sydney was misidentified as one of the attackers. Later, it was confirmed that among the father-son duo of suspects, the former was from India and the latter was born in Australia.

“When the incident happened, certain media outlets were very quick to state that one of the attackers was from Pakistan and the other one was born in Australia.

“There was no evidence to prove this claim, there was no documentation, and there was no verification of this claim. But somehow, we know that this campaign was launched from hostile countries trying to malign Pakistan,” Tarar said during a media briefing in Islamabad.

The minister continued, “In Israel and India, this campaign was proliferated and posted on social media platforms, as well as electronic media platforms, which is very, very sad.”

He highlighted that Pakistan had been a frontline state in the war against terrorism and continued to combat terrorists. Here, he also mentioned the Army Public School massacre that took place on December 16, 2014.

A total of 147 people, including 132 students, were martyred and 180 were injured in the attack.