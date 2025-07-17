Cabinet nod for 15pc hike in EOBI pensions

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved a 15 per cent increase in pensions disbursed by the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and granted a five-year extension of the exemption from import duties on anti-cancer, cardiac and other life-saving drugs.

Presiding over the cabinet meeting, Prime Mini­ster Shehbaz Sharif annou­nced that the performance of all federal ministries and divisions would be evaluated every two months.

According to the PM Office, the 15pc increase in EOBI pensions will be effective from Jan 1, 2025, on the recommendation of the Mini­s­try of Overseas Pakis­tanis and Human Resource Development. The increase will be financed from the institution’s own resources.

The prime minister direc­ted the formation of a cabinet committee to introduce institutional reforms in EOBI. The committee will also examine proposals to extend old-age benefits to workers in the informal labour sector, including domestic workers, agricultural laborers and other marginalised employment groups that have previously been excluded. These reforms aim to ensure that workers in neglected sectors receive their due rights.

Life-saving drugs

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health Services, the cabinet approved a five-year extension of the exemption from import duties on anti-cancer, cardiac and life-saving drugs used in hospitals and related healthcare institutions.

These medicines are considered essential for saving lives, and the exemption is aimed at ensuring their timely availability.

These drugs will only be available in hospitals and authorised institutions, with a ban on open market sales. Their import will require prior approval from the relevant licensing authority.

The cabinet also approved the initiation of necessary legal procedures related to the draft of the Sea Carriage Shipping Documents Bill, 2025, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Additionally, the federal cabinet endorsed the decisions taken during the meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases held on July 2 and 3, 2025.

Earlier, while addressing the cabinet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the recent positive trends in macroeconomic indicators. He reiterated his government’s focus on performance and service delivery, stating that ministries’ performance would be reviewed every two months.

“This message I want to make loud and clear — it is all about delivery and service to the nation,” the prime minister said, adding that ministries performing well would be acknowledged and appreciated, while underperforming ones would be held accountable and asked to explain.