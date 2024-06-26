Cabinet approves new “vision” for counter terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The rebranding of the national counterterrorism campaign announced by the government last week, called “Vision Azm-i-Istehkam,” was approved by the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was reported in a release as saying, “Azm-i-Istehkam is an overall national vision of a multifaceted cooperation of various security agencies and the entire state system.”

“Instead of [launching] a new and organized armed operation, ongoing intelligence-based operations (IBOs) will be intensified for this purpose,” he continued.

The prime minister emphasized that the campaign’s goal will be to “decisively root out the remnants of terrorist elements, the criminal-terrorist nexus, and violent extremism from the country.”

PM Sharif reaffirmed that no such operation was being undertaken under “Vision Azm-i-Istehkam” and that this would not be a large-scale military action requiring the relocation of local inhabitants.

The administration debunked the notion that action performed under the title of “Azm-i-Istehkam” would involve the start of a new military operation in a late-night statement on Monday.

The opposition parties fiercely criticized the action and demanded that parliament be consulted before taking any such action, which prompted the explanation.

According to a statement from the PM Office, the PM also assured cabinet members that no new taxes would be placed on solar panels in order to guarantee that affordable energy was accessible to all citizens.

The prime minister reaffirmed the determination to increase the nation’s exports by supporting small and medium-sized businesses and removing privileges from the wealthy and resource-exploiting classes. He went on to say that among the government’s top concerns were giving the average person equal chances and economic protection.

Furthermore, August’s bidding for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was announced to the federal cabinet. The cabinet was informed at a briefing on state-owned enterprise (SOE) privatization that companies expressing interest in the pre-bid process were visiting several locations.

The prime minister emphasized the necessity for complete openness throughout the process and encouraged the pertinent officials to expedite it.

The country had adequate supplies of sugar, and the Sugar Advisory Board and other pertinent departments had authorized the export of leftover sugar after evaluating the surplus stock and factoring in anticipated consumption prior to the next crushing season. This information was presented to the meeting during a briefing on the decision made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Speaking at the event, PM Shehbaz declared that the government would not stand for any increase in the price of sugar and gave the go-ahead for the creation of a committee to keep an eye on the commodity’s price and halt exports should there be any chance of a rise.

For once, the federal cabinet authorized the transit of a vehicle carrying truck spare parts from Karachi to Kabul, based on the World Food Programme of Afghanistan’s request and the advice of the trade ministry.

The signature of an agreement between the Saudi Arabian and Pakistani ministries of religious affairs was also approved by the committee.

It also prolonged, in view of the verdict of the Pakistani Supreme Court and the States and Frontier Regions Division’s suggestion, the period of time for an implementation committee regarding the late emir of Bahawalpur’s immovable property until March 2025.

The appointment of the Frequency Allocation Board’s executive director was also approved by the cabinet.