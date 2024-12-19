By the end of the month, the Jinnah Avenue underpass will be accessible to traffic: CDA

ISLAMABAD: The Serena underpass project may experience a minor delay, but the Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced on Wednesday that it was on track to finish the Jinnah Avenue underpass, which was scheduled to open to traffic in the last week of this month.

The CDA stated in a news statement that the underpass would be finished in forty-two days. During his separate visit to the Serena interchange project, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi gave the CDA and contractor instructions to guarantee the project’s completion in 60 days.

By January 5, the 60-day Serena interchange project would be finished. According to a CDA official, the construction proceeded at full speed, however there might be a small delay because of unforeseen hard rock during the piling process.

When Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Serena project site, he gave CDA staff a 60-day deadline to finish it. According to sources, the minister informed the contractor and CDA officials that he wanted the project finished within 60 days and that no excuses would be tolerated.

There may be a small delay in the Serena project; the minister advises the contractor to meet the deadline.

According to a separate CDA statement about the F-8 interchange project, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the Jinnah Avenue project early on Wednesday morning and thoroughly examined its status. He was accompanied on the visit by CDA members, consultants, and other pertinent officials.

The CDA chairman emphasized the importance of finishing the project by the deadline and stated that the flyover and underpass construction should go concurrently. He gave the consultants and resident engineers instructions to guarantee both excellent construction and a timely completion of the project.

According to the press release, the authorities provided the CDA chief with a thorough briefing on the status of the current construction project. He was told that 75% of the building of the underpass at Jinnah Avenue was already finished and that it will be finished in 42 days. In addition, he was informed that the final week of December would see the opening of the underpass to traffic. The chairman was pleased with both the construction work’s quality and its progress.

The building of all portions, including a flyover of the project, was moving along quickly and according to plan, Mr. Randhawa was also told at the briefing. The concrete work for the underpass bed would soon be finished, and the girders for the underpass were almost finished.

Furthermore, 70 of the 74 piles for the Jinnah Avenue interchange were said to have already been finished. On November 5, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lay the foundation stone for the aforementioned project, which is valued at Rs4.1 billion, together with the Serena interchange project, which is valued at Rs4.2 billion. Speaking at the event, Mohsin Naqvi, the prime minister and interior minister, gave the CDA a 100-day deadline to finish the Jinnah Avenue Project.

These instructions state that the job must be finished by February 15th. The CDA claims that the flyover will likewise be finished within the allotted 100 days, and the underpass will be finished and available to traffic within the final week of this month.