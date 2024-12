KARACHI: During the week ending December 13, the State Bank’s foreign exchange reserves climbed by an additional $31 million to $12.081 billion.

With the inflows from donor organizations and the purchase of dollars from the interbank market, the reserves have been growing.

By the conclusion of FY25, the government intends to increase the SBP reserves to $13 billion. The total amount of the nation’s reserves, including $4.551 billion held by banks, was $16.632 billion.