NationalNews

Bushra Bibi has 12 cases booked, according to LHC

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
LAHORE: On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) was notified that Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, was the subject of 12 criminal charges.

In a report submitted to the court, Additional Advocate General Sattar Sahil stated that 12 police cases—11 in Rawalpindi and one in Attock—had been opened against Bushra.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a complaint against Toshakhana, according to a federal government attorney.

Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh denied Bushra Bibi’s appeal for the specifics of all unreported cases filed against her in light of the government’s reports.

The petition argued that the petitioner had been wrongfully detained in prison even though she had been cleared of all charges in every prior case against her, her bail had been confirmed, and her sentences had been suspended. It stated that it would be a miscarriage of justice if the petitioner was arrested in any other case without informing her of it.

In addition to requesting an order prohibiting the petitioner’s arrest in any of the cases listed above, the petitioner’s attorney urged the court to force the respondents to provide a new list of both disclosed and undisclosed charges against his client.

