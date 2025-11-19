British Kashmiris for early settlement of Kashmir conflict through plebiscite under UN resolutions

MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) : Expressing grave concern over the inordinate delay in settlement of the much prolonged global issue of Jammu & Kashmir, speakers at a mammoth gathering here late Tuesday, called for due role of the peace and freedom loving comity of nations especially the United Nations to ensure early settlement of Kashmir issue granting Kashmiris the opportunity? through a free and fair plebiscite, to decide about their destiny, under the spirit of the UN resolutions for the emergence of ever-lasting peace in the world in general and South Asia in particular.

“Millions of Britain-based Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates are the unofficial ambassador of their country and they would continue building the high image of Pakistan in the Western world through their high intellect and deed”, speakers said while addressing a grand reception hosted by an elderly personality Raja Rahmed Ullah Khan of Potha Bainsi in honour of a visiting 12-member British Kashmiris delegation which reached here led by the newly-elected Kashmir-origin Lord Mayor of Bradford Councillor Muhammad Shafique with Solicter Zaffar Iqbal, Solicitor Waseem Rafique, Silicter Faiz Rasool, Solicter Fazal Rehman and others here Tuesday. The delegation was accorded a rousing reception by a large number of people including notables repressing various segments of the civil society.

Our Special Jammu Kashmir state Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao reports from Mirpur that the ceremony was presided over by retired chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir Muhammad Azam Khan and attended by retired Secretary Electricity Engr. Muhammad Iqbal Ratayal, Registrar MUST Varsity Dr. Muhammad Nayeem Rattayal, Engr. Dr. Zaffar Ali Khan, Advocate Taimur Ali Khan, President Mirpur District Bar Association Mahmood Palakvi and others.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers including the chief guest Lord Mayor of Bradford Muhammad Shafique, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Right to Self-determination Organization United Kingdom Raja Nihabat Hussain, Ex Advisor to AJK government Raja Shoukat Khaliq, Ex Governmental Advisor Col. Maroof, PML-N British Chapter Senior Leader Javeid Qadir and others emphasized the need of redressal of the grievances of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris related to chariots state functioneries of the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir especially during their routine visits to their homeland.

They called for exercising of due role by Britain and other world community for the early settlement of Kashmir issue in line with wishes of Jammu & Kashmir people. UK has the moral and historical responsibility to facilitate effort for resolution of this 78 years old problem by now

Speakers said that this lingering dispute was required to be resolved peacefully through plebicite in line with the United Nations resolutions and India shall have to act upon the UN resolutions to reach to the early settlement of this dispute.

They further said that since Britain has the historic role and obligation vis-à-vis the peaceful settlement of Kashmir problem, the British government should facilitate for the early peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Speakers continued that deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan and patriotism by U.K-based Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates was the part of their faith. “We love our motherland despite living in Britain since decades”, they said adding that fourth generation of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris has, by now, emerged in Britain.

Speakers continued that foreign exchange of billions of dollars from overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris, especially by lakhs of the UK-based Kashmiri expatriates was landing annually Pakistan. They said that it was a great service to Pakistan by overseas Kashmiris. He said that these marvelous services of the overseas Kashmiris could not be set aside.

Several of the speakers also emphasized the need of attractive opportunities for the overseas Pakistanis for launching investments in the business sector at their homeland.

Referring to the role of lakhs of people of Mirpur division settled in Britain, speakers said that they have great role in the speedy development and uplift of the today’s United Kingdom since their four generations settled in the United Kingdom for over last six decades.